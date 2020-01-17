SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NYSE BRO opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,315 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after acquiring an additional 410,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

