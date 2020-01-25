SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XEC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,835,000 after acquiring an additional 118,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,609,000 after acquiring an additional 197,633 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 111,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

