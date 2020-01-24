SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Falcon Minerals Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.57. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

