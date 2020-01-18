SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

NYSE HTA opened at $31.06 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,737 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,669,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 687,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,840,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

