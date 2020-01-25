SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGY. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

MGY opened at $11.26 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $573,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $251,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $538,146.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,594.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

