SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Mimecast Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $51.55 on Monday. Mimecast has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -515.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,503,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mimecast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 235.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after buying an additional 233,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mimecast by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

