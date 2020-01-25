SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of PE opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

