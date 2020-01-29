SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Procter & Gamble Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $4.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $92.97 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,068 shares of company stock valued at $36,936,806 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

