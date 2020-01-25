SunTrust Banks Weighs in on QEP Resources Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QEP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QEP Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QEP. Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE:QEP opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.12. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 159.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 100.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?