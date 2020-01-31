SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Renasant Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Renasant in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNST. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. Renasant has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $39.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Renasant by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

