SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Uber Technologies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775 over the last ninety days.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

