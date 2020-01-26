SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Whiting Petroleum Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $5,889,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

