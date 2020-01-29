Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SUNW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 10,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.71. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 910,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?