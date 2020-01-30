Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 198,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 1,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

