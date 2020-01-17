Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,939,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 571% from the previous session’s volume of 289,053 shares.The stock last traded at $3.60 and had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLGG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 35.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

