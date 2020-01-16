Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,712. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 35.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

