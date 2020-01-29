Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,356 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Superior Drilling Products worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?