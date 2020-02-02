Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

SPN traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,277. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.97. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.10). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 48.56% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $425.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 794.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

