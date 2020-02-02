Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.54. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 103,240 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 949,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

