Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Up 7.3%

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.52, 173,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 195,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUP. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BWS Financial set a $6.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $88.45 million, a PE ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 949,011 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

