Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPB. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 102.21. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$520.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 637.17%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

