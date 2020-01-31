Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

SPB stock opened at C$11.74 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 103.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.41.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$520.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

