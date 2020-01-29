Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.45

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $12.76. Superior Plus shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 308,251 shares.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 103.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$520.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 637.17%.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

