Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SUPN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.86.

SUPN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 403,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,873,000 after buying an additional 49,676 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel