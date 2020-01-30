Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, 191,918 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 515,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Supreme Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Supreme Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

