Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.90

Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.90 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 22265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 million and a PE ratio of 23.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sureserve Group Company Profile (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

