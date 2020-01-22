Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Sureserve Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SUR traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 43.10 ($0.57). 80,717 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.43. Sureserve Group has a one year low of GBX 23.78 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of $68.35 million and a P/E ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUR. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Sureserve Group from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

