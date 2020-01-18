Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 774,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 171,930 shares.The stock last traded at $3.11 and had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts expect that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 486,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

