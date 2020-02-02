Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,286. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.52.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Surface Oncology by 323.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 486,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

