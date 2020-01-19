Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.90

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.90 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 84430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

