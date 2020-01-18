Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.37

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.37 and traded as high as $27.00. Surface Transforms shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 76,875 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.49.

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

