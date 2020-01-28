Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

