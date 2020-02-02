SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRDX traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.23 million, a P/E ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. SurModics has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

