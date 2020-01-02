Surveying the Technicals for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Placing Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) shares under the lens we note that the firm has a current Return on Equity (ROE) of 0.098470. Simply put, this ratio calculates how well the firm uses investment funds to generate profit. This ratio is often considered “the mother of all ratios” as it often reveals how well a firm is operating and can act as a solid predictor as well.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is 14.232600. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is 14.827900. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 14.562300.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) currently has a Montier C-score of 3.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

In terms of EBITDA Yield, Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) currently has a value of 0.067998. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) presently has a current ratio of 0.72. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Xcel Energy Inc. NASDAQ:XEL is 2.533551. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is 10.449905. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is 25.729057. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s ROIC is 0.040459. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.057075 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 18.331809. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is -3.096629. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is -1.266967. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.