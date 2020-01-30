Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 25,540 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $212,492.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BE opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corp has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $16.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 60.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

