Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSC. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

NSC stock opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.70. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $166.33 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

