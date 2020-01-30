Susquehanna Bancshares Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $105.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

QCOM stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?