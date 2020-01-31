Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

SKX stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Skechers USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 271.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Skechers USA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

