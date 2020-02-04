Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $37.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 424,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,173. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 202,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

