Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $256.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

