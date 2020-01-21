Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH) Insider Purchases £4,987.92 in Stock

Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH) insider Graham Scott Miller acquired 20,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.92 ($6,561.33).

SUH opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.66. Sutton Harbour Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.94 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21.

Sutton Harbour Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

