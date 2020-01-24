SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.34. 589,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,470. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.84.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.27.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

