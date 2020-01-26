SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Stephens

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIVB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.27.

SIVB stock opened at $252.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $270.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?