SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.67.

SIVB traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.40. 378,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.72. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $259.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

