SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $312.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $270.00 to $312.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.27.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $6.42 on Friday, reaching $252.66. 975,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,991. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $270.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.62 and a 200 day moving average of $222.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?