SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $265.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.36.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.66. The company had a trading volume of 975,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.99. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $183.04 and a 12 month high of $270.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

