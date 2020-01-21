SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $4.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $258.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $259.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

