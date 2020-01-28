SVB Financial Group to Post FY2020 Earnings of $19.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the bank will post earnings of $19.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $243.38 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

