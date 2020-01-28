SVB Financial Group to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.47.

SIVB opened at $243.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?