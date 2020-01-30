Svb Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $14.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.09. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $16.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.26 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.80.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

